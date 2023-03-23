What To Expect Going Ahead For Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) Given Its 5.92 Percent Gain On Wednesday?

During the last session, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX)’s traded shares were 1.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.92% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the QNRX share is $28.11, that puts it down -5105.56 from that peak though still a striking 20.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.43. The company’s market capitalization is $6.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 715.19K shares over the past three months.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. QNRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.62.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) trade information

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) registered a 5.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.92% in intraday trading to $0.54 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.05%, and it has moved by -54.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.64%. The short interest in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) is 27030.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 93.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, QNRX is trading at a discount of -3603.7% off the target high and -270.37% off the low.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) shares have gone down -85.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.21% against 8.80.

While earnings are projected to return 72.40% in 2023.

QNRX Dividends

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX)’s Major holders

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. insiders own 7.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.86%, with the float percentage being 10.62%. Ground Swell Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 36630.0 shares (or 0.76% of all shares), a total value of $81684.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 29865.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $66598.0.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 1151.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1922.0 market value.