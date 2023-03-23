Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) Stock Dropped -1.64% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the recent session, Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s traded shares were 0.55 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.32% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the WDH share is $3.36, that puts it down -12.37 from that peak though still a striking 67.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.97. The company’s market capitalization is $1.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 848.93K shares over the past three months.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) trade information

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) registered a -1.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.32% in intraday trading to $2.99 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.05%, and it has moved by -1.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 118.25%. The short interest in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) is 0.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.93 day(s) to cover.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Waterdrop Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) shares have gone up 151.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 70.37% against 17.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -20.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $104.23 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return -105.40% in 2023.

WDH Dividends

Waterdrop Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s Major holders

Waterdrop Inc. insiders own 0.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.98%, with the float percentage being 3.00%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 3.15 million shares (or 1.01% of all shares), a total value of $3.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.23 million shares, is of Apoletto Ltd.’s that is approximately 0.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.43 million.