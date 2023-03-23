VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) Is Up 24.31% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -1.49% – What To Do Now

During the recent session, VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW)’s traded shares were 1.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.69. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $120.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.24% or $2.66. The 52-week high for the VMW share is $132.15, that puts it down -9.28 from that peak though still a striking 24.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $91.53. The company’s market capitalization is $51.44B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.13 million shares over the past three months.

VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) trade information

VMware Inc. (VMW) registered a 2.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.24% in intraday trading to $120.93 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.31%, and it has moved by 7.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.53%. The short interest in VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) is 7.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.05 day(s) to cover.

VMware Inc. (VMW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that VMware Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. VMware Inc. (VMW) shares have gone up 8.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.03% against 5.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -5.00% this quarter and then jump 18.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.63 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.28 billion by the end of Apr 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.53 billion and $3.09 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.80% and then jump by 6.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 223.40%. While earnings are projected to return -11.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.84% per annum.

VMW Dividends

VMware Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 24 and May 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW)’s Major holders

VMware Inc. insiders own 36.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.12%, with the float percentage being 77.59%. Silver Lake Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,192 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 42.05 million shares (or 9.88% of all shares), a total value of $4.48 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.27 million shares, is of Dodge & Cox Inc’s that is approximately 6.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.9 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VMware Inc. (VMW) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 16.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.06 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.93 million, or about 1.63% of the stock, which is worth about $737.42 million.