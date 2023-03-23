Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) Received An -54.95% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the recent session, Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT)’s traded shares were 0.97 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -23.79% or -$0.54. The 52-week high for the RBOT share is $5.62, that puts it down -224.86 from that peak though still a striking 2.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.69. The company’s market capitalization is $289.49M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 316.14K shares over the past three months.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. RBOT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) trade information

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) registered a -23.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -23.79% in intraday trading to $1.73 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -28.51%, and it has moved by -38.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.78%. The short interest in Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) is 4.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.75, which implies an increase of 77.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, RBOT is trading at a discount of -593.64% off the target high and -131.21% off the low.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vicarious Surgical Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) shares have gone down -54.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.31% against 6.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -139.40% this quarter and then drop -1,300.00% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 113.80% in 2023.

RBOT Dividends

Vicarious Surgical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT)’s Major holders

Vicarious Surgical Inc. insiders own 41.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.90%, with the float percentage being 69.87%. VK Services, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 112 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 20.96 million shares (or 19.71% of all shares), a total value of $33.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.05 million shares, is of My.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd’s that is approximately 2.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.21 million, or about 1.18% of the stock, which is worth about $1.96 million.