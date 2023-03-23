Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Stock Dropped -31.81% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the recent session, Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s traded shares were 0.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.13% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the VERB share is $1.19, that puts it down -981.82 from that peak though still a striking 9.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.10. The company’s market capitalization is $19.06M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.52 million shares over the past three months.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) trade information

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) registered a -5.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.13% in intraday trading to $0.11 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.88%, and it has moved by -31.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.41%. The short interest in Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) is 6.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.47 day(s) to cover.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.60% this quarter and then jump 66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.61 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.89 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.71 million and $2.69 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.50% and then jump by 7.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.30%. While earnings are projected to return 31.50% in 2023.

VERB Dividends

Verb Technology Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s Major holders

Verb Technology Company Inc. insiders own 9.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.40%, with the float percentage being 5.93%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 4.07 million shares (or 33.40% of all shares), a total value of $1.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.23 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 26.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.74 million, or about 6.03% of the stock, which is worth about $0.35 million.