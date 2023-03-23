Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Is Likely To Grow By 54.2% Or More

During the last session, Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)’s traded shares were 1.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.76% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the TUP share is $21.10, that puts it down -821.4 from that peak though still a striking 3.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.21. The company’s market capitalization is $110.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.04 million shares over the past three months.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. TUP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.23.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) trade information

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) registered a -5.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.76% in intraday trading to $2.29 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.03%, and it has moved by -39.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.00%. The short interest in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) is 3.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 54.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, TUP is trading at a discount of -249.34% off the target high and -31.0% off the low.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tupperware Brands Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) shares have gone down -73.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -19.57% against 0.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -39.50% this quarter and then jump 8.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -19.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $294.42 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $266.84 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $394.9 million and $348.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -25.40% and then drop by -23.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.80%. While earnings are projected to return 38.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

TUP Dividends

Tupperware Brands Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)’s Major holders

Tupperware Brands Corporation insiders own 14.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.21%, with the float percentage being 77.46%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 228 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 6.58 million shares (or 14.80% of all shares), a total value of $43.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.0 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $19.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) shares are Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund owns about 1.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.27 million, or about 2.86% of the stock, which is worth about $8.34 million.