Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD)

During the recent session, New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD)’s traded shares were 0.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.28% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the NGD share is $1.99, that puts it down -109.47 from that peak though still a striking 35.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.61. The company’s market capitalization is $594.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.38 million shares over the past three months.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) trade information

New Gold Inc. (NGD) registered a 2.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.28% in intraday trading to $0.95 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.80%, and it has moved by 8.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.30%. The short interest in New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) is 4.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.25, which implies an increase of 24.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.90 and $1.86 respectively. As a result, NGD is trading at a discount of -95.79% off the target high and 5.26% off the low.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that New Gold Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. New Gold Inc. (NGD) shares have gone up 9.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 300.00% against 10.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -19.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $161.39 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $159.79 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $202.6 million and $174.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -20.30% and then drop by -8.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.90%. While earnings are projected to return -147.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

NGD Dividends

New Gold Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD)’s Major holders

New Gold Inc. insiders own 0.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.53%, with the float percentage being 52.69%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 214 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 66.28 million shares (or 9.71% of all shares), a total value of $64.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.22 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $16.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of New Gold Inc. (NGD) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 35.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 25.13 million, or about 3.68% of the stock, which is worth about $24.63 million.