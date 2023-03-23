The Time Is Right To Purchase Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI)

During the recent session, Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s traded shares were 0.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.50. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.52% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the GCI share is $4.86, that puts it down -149.23 from that peak though still a striking 35.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.25. The company’s market capitalization is $300.17M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.01 million shares over the past three months.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) received a consensus recommendation of a Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.50. GCI has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) trade information

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) registered a -1.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.52% in intraday trading to $1.95 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.25%, and it has moved by -24.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.15%. The short interest in Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) is 13.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.55, which implies an increase of 23.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $2.60 respectively. As a result, GCI is trading at a discount of -33.33% off the target high and -28.21% off the low.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -7.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $744.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -42.60%. While earnings are projected to return 43.10% in 2023.

GCI Dividends

Gannett Co. Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s Major holders

Gannett Co. Inc. insiders own 8.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.53%, with the float percentage being 76.34%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 239 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 22.65 million shares (or 15.51% of all shares), a total value of $34.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.72 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $16.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 10.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.64 million, or about 3.18% of the stock, which is worth about $7.1 million.