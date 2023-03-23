The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) Fall -23.00% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the recent session, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)’s traded shares were 9.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $56.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.21% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the SCHW share is $93.16, that puts it down -65.94 from that peak though still a striking 19.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $45.00. The company’s market capitalization is $106.35B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 72.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 18.75 million shares over the past three months.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SCHW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) trade information

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) registered a -0.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.21% in intraday trading to $56.14 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.01%, and it has moved by -29.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.11%. The short interest in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) is 18.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $84.31, which implies an increase of 33.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $60.00 and $105.00 respectively. As a result, SCHW is trading at a discount of -87.03% off the target high and -6.88% off the low.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Charles Schwab Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) shares have gone down -23.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.13% against 8.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 29.90% this quarter and then jump 10.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.42 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.51 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.67 billion and $5.09 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.90% and then jump by 8.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.30%. While earnings are projected to return 24.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 16.27% per annum.

SCHW Dividends

The Charles Schwab Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 17 and April 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Charles Schwab Corporation is 1.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.78 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)’s Major holders

The Charles Schwab Corporation insiders own 6.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.18%, with the float percentage being 94.54%. Toronto Dominion Bank is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,063 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 225.99 million shares (or 12.45% of all shares), a total value of $18.82 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 124.44 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $8.94 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 51.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.3 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 46.1 million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $3.31 billion.