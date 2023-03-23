The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM) Stock Jumped -6.84% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the recent session, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)’s traded shares were 4.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $42.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.69% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the CM share is $64.91, that puts it down -54.18 from that peak though still a striking 6.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.40. The company’s market capitalization is $38.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.10 million shares over the past three months.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.60. CM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.27.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) trade information

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) registered a 0.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.69% in intraday trading to $42.10 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.86%, and it has moved by -6.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.51%. The short interest in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) is 6.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $54.83, which implies an increase of 23.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.30 and $70.00 respectively. As a result, CM is trading at a discount of -66.27% off the target high and 16.15% off the low.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) shares have gone down -9.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.62% against 6.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -19.10% this quarter and then drop -9.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.23 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.21 billion by the end of Apr 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.12 billion and $4.03 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.60% and then jump by 4.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.50%. While earnings are projected to return -4.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 3.10% per annum.

CM Dividends

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 24 and May 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is 2.50, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.97 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)’s Major holders

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce insiders own 0.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.08%, with the float percentage being 56.11%. Royal Bank of Canada is the largest shareholder of the company, while 680 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 75.58 million shares (or 8.34% of all shares), a total value of $3.31 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 45.65 million shares, is of Bank of Montreal/Can/’s that is approximately 5.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.85 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Income Fund of America Inc. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 11.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $534.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.67 million, or about 0.74% of the stock, which is worth about $269.68 million.