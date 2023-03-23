The $0.16 Is The Price At Which Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s traded shares were 2.83 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.60% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the BSFC share is $2.42, that puts it down -1412.5 from that peak though still a striking 18.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.13. The company’s market capitalization is $5.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.88 million shares over the past three months.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) registered a -9.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.60% in intraday trading to $0.16 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.27%, and it has moved by -7.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.25%. The short interest in Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) is 45770.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1 day(s) to cover.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.00% this quarter and then jump 75.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 62.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.52 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.7 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.63 million and $5.32 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 177.10% and then jump by 7.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 51.40% in 2023.

BSFC Dividends

Blue Star Foods Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 30 and April 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s Major holders

Blue Star Foods Corp. insiders own 62.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.89%, with the float percentage being 12.97%.