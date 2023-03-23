The $0.15 Value Of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the recent session, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.83% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the VBLT share is $2.20, that puts it down -1366.67 from that peak though still a striking 33.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.10. The company’s market capitalization is $10.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.50 million shares over the past three months.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. VBLT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) trade information

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) registered a 6.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.83% in intraday trading to $0.15 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.38%, and it has moved by 16.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.39%. The short interest in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) is 31660.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 97.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, VBLT is trading at a discount of -3233.33% off the target high and -3233.33% off the low.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.70% this quarter and then drop -15.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 48.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $480k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $200k by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $196k and $113k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 144.90% and then jump by 77.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.40%. While earnings are projected to return 7.60% in 2023.

VBLT Dividends

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s Major holders

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. insiders own 22.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.47%, with the float percentage being 22.56%. Acadian Asset Management. LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.57 million shares (or 1.19% of all shares), a total value of $88864.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.43 million shares, is of Two Sigma Investments, LP’s that is approximately 0.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $66156.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 40323.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6447.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2400.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $372.0.