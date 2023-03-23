Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP)’s Stock Is Down -81.40% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2023

During the last session, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP)’s traded shares were 5.86 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.62% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the LLAP share is $12.69, that puts it down -698.11 from that peak though still a striking 18.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.29. The company’s market capitalization is $265.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.28 million shares over the past three months.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. LLAP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) trade information

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) registered a -0.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.62% in intraday trading to $1.59 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.50%, and it has moved by -7.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.40%. The short interest in Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) is 4.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.67, which implies an increase of 83.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, LLAP is trading at a discount of -654.72% off the target high and -277.36% off the low.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Terran Orbital Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) shares have gone down -47.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.22% against 9.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 128.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $27.83 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $31.41 million by the end of Dec 2022.

LLAP Dividends

Terran Orbital Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP)’s Major holders

Terran Orbital Corporation insiders own 41.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.54%, with the float percentage being 75.60%. Beach Point Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 91 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 19.84 million shares (or 13.93% of all shares), a total value of $31.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.21 million shares, is of Lockheed Martin Corp.’s that is approximately 9.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $23.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.78 million, or about 0.55% of the stock, which is worth about $1.39 million.