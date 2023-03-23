Tellurian Inc. (AMEX: TELL) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL)’s traded shares were 11.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.96% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the TELL share is $6.53, that puts it down -510.28 from that peak though still a striking -0.93% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.08. The company’s market capitalization is $640.03M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.93 million shares over the past three months.

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) trade information

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) registered a -6.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.96% in intraday trading to $1.07 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.60%, and it has moved by -22.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.97%. The short interest in Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) is 87.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.31 day(s) to cover.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tellurian Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tellurian Inc. (TELL) shares have gone down -63.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -100.00% against -18.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 122.20% this quarter and then jump 78.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 428.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $97.47 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $131.04 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $21.58 million and $146.94 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 351.70% and then drop by -10.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.10%. While earnings are projected to return 66.40% in 2023.

TELL Dividends

Tellurian Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL)’s Major holders

Tellurian Inc. insiders own 13.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.87%, with the float percentage being 47.27%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 314 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 38.74 million shares (or 9.00% of all shares), a total value of $92.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32.77 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $78.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tellurian Inc. (TELL) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF owns about 35.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $59.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.33 million, or about 3.56% of the stock, which is worth about $36.63 million.