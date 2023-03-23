Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)’s traded shares were 1.94 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.36. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.60% or $1.12. The 52-week high for the SCS share is $12.43, that puts it down -49.76 from that peak though still a striking 25.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.20. The company’s market capitalization is $825.99M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 638.40K shares over the past three months.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) registered a 15.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.60% in intraday trading to $8.30 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.17%, and it has moved by 6.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.74%. The short interest in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) is 3.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 7.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, SCS is trading at a discount of -32.53% off the target high and 15.66% off the low.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Steelcase Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Steelcase Inc. (SCS) shares have gone down -10.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -1.79% against -16.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then drop -14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $693.77 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $804.43 million by the end of Aug 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $740.7 million and $882.75 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -6.30% and then drop by -8.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -49.40%. While earnings are projected to return -84.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

SCS Dividends

Steelcase Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Steelcase Inc. is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.57 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)’s Major holders

Steelcase Inc. insiders own 14.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.36%, with the float percentage being 107.07%. Pzena Investment Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 277 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 10.61 million shares (or 11.49% of all shares), a total value of $87.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.85 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $72.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Steelcase Inc. (SCS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.23 million, or about 2.41% of the stock, which is worth about $18.28 million.