Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Is Down -0.97% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the recent session, Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s traded shares were 0.71 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -16.39% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the SOPA share is $3.85, that puts it down -277.45 from that peak though still a striking 20.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.81. The company’s market capitalization is $33.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 206.74K shares over the past three months.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SOPA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) trade information

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) registered a -16.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -16.39% in intraday trading to $1.02 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.86%, and it has moved by -0.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.94%. The short interest in Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) is 0.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.50, which implies an increase of 81.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, SOPA is trading at a discount of -488.24% off the target high and -390.2% off the low.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 85.10% this quarter and then jump 16.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,253.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.05 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.59 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $419k and $445k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 866.60% and then jump by 1,156.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -706.60% in 2023.

SOPA Dividends

Society Pass Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s Major holders

Society Pass Incorporated insiders own 36.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.93%, with the float percentage being 3.02%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 0.51% of all shares), a total value of $0.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 97603.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 71319.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 72745.0, or about 0.27% of the stock, which is worth about $0.11 million.