Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Rose 56.91% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -9.89%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the recent session, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s traded shares were 0.88 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.67% or $1.39. The 52-week high for the SHLS share is $32.43, that puts it down -45.88 from that peak though still a striking 56.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.58. The company’s market capitalization is $3.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.20 million shares over the past three months.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. SHLS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) registered a 6.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.67% in intraday trading to $22.23 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.16%, and it has moved by -7.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.54%. The short interest in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) is 6.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.60, which implies an increase of 29.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $41.00 respectively. As a result, SHLS is trading at a discount of -84.44% off the target high and 10.03% off the low.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Shoals Technologies Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) shares have gone down -3.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 59.46% against 22.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 700.00% this quarter and then jump 62.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 48.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $85.96 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $104.61 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $48.05 million and $67.98 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 78.90% and then jump by 53.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 48.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 64.44% per annum.

SHLS Dividends

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Major holders

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. insiders own 1.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.49%, with the float percentage being 99.62%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 378 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 13.21 million shares (or 10.24% of all shares), a total value of $284.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.66 million shares, is of T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 7.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $208.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 3.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $77.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.04 million, or about 2.36% of the stock, which is worth about $75.0 million.