Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA) On Wednesday – Up 8.56% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s traded shares were 1.01 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.57% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the SANA share is $9.60, that puts it down -193.58 from that peak though still a striking 8.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.99. The company’s market capitalization is $580.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 994.29K shares over the past three months.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. SANA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.51.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) registered a -6.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.57% in intraday trading to $3.27 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.39%, and it has moved by -17.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.33%. The short interest in Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) is 26.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 24.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 67.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, SANA is trading at a discount of -297.55% off the target high and -83.49% off the low.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sana Biotechnology Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) shares have gone down -51.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.76% against 8.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.00% this quarter and then drop -223.50% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -37.80% in 2023.

SANA Dividends

Sana Biotechnology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s Major holders

Sana Biotechnology Inc. insiders own 11.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.50%, with the float percentage being 103.10%. Flagship Pioneering Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 207 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 34.24 million shares (or 17.95% of all shares), a total value of $205.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.76 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 5.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $42.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 4.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.97 million, or about 1.56% of the stock, which is worth about $17.81 million.