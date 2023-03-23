Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO)

During the last session, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s traded shares were 1.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.92% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the ORGO share is $8.27, that puts it down -321.94 from that peak though still a striking 2.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.91. The company’s market capitalization is $271.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.26 million shares over the past three months.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ORGO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) trade information

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) registered a -3.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.92% in intraday trading to $1.96 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.26%, and it has moved by -19.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.01%. The short interest in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) is 5.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.00, which implies an increase of 82.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, ORGO is trading at a discount of -461.22% off the target high and -461.22% off the low.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $122.4 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $108.9 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $128.56 million and $98.12 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.80% and then jump by 11.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.60%. While earnings are projected to return -83.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 2.41% per annum.

ORGO Dividends

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s Major holders

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. insiders own 50.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.10%, with the float percentage being 87.19%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 217 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 10.54 million shares (or 8.05% of all shares), a total value of $34.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.49 million shares, is of Soleus Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 4.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $21.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.88 million, or about 1.44% of the stock, which is worth about $6.1 million.