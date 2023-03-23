Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT)

During the last session, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)’s traded shares were 1.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.52% or -$0.3. The 52-week high for the ILPT share is $23.08, that puts it down -709.82 from that peak though still a striking -2.81% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.93. The company’s market capitalization is $199.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.30 million shares over the past three months.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ILPT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.53.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) trade information

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) registered a -9.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.52% in intraday trading to $2.85 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.37%, and it has moved by -36.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.24%. The short interest in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) is 1.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 52.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, ILPT is trading at a discount of -250.88% off the target high and -5.26% off the low.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) shares have gone down -60.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -70.09% against -3.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -154.60% this quarter and then drop -340.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 75.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $104.57 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $105.09 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $56.5 million and $71.38 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 85.10% and then jump by 47.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -37.00%. While earnings are projected to return -289.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 0.60% per annum.

ILPT Dividends

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 24 and April 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.40 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)’s Major holders

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust insiders own 1.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.29%, with the float percentage being 87.67%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 303 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 10.87 million shares (or 16.57% of all shares), a total value of $59.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.77 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 16.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $59.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.97 million, or about 4.54% of the stock, which is worth about $13.92 million.