RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) Has Been Falling -0.29% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s traded shares were 1.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.26. The 52-week high for the RDHL share is $3.27, that puts it down -2235.71 from that peak though still a striking 7.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.13. The company’s market capitalization is $16.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 71850.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 6.58 million shares over the past three months.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RDHL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) trade information

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) registered a -0.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.29% in intraday trading to $0.14 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.84%, and it has moved by -38.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.49%. The short interest in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) is 8.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 86.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, RDHL is trading at a discount of -614.29% off the target high and -614.29% off the low.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) shares have gone down -77.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 69.05% against 8.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $21.24 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18.1 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $21.61 million and $22.07 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.70% and then drop by -18.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.70%. While earnings are projected to return -0.50% in 2023.

RDHL Dividends

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 21 and June 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s Major holders

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. insiders own 7.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.92%, with the float percentage being 21.55%. Millennium Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 54 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.62 million shares (or 0.97% of all shares), a total value of $0.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.39 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 41637.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14989.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 45512.0, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $6385.0.