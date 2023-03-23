Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Is Decrease -55.45%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the recent session, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s traded shares were 7.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.82. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.20% or $0.92. The 52-week high for the PLUG share is $32.05, that puts it down -164.0 from that peak though still a striking 11.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.73. The company’s market capitalization is $7.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 20.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 17.24 million shares over the past three months.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. PLUG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) registered a 8.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.20% in intraday trading to $12.14 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.88%, and it has moved by -16.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.45%. The short interest in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is 76.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.19, which implies an increase of 51.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $78.00 respectively. As a result, PLUG is trading at a discount of -542.5% off the target high and -7.08% off the low.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Plug Power Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) shares have gone down -52.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.60% against 9.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 24.20% this quarter and then jump 22.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 52.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $282.85 million as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $238.44 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $161.91 million and $140.8 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 74.70% and then jump by 69.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.70%. While earnings are projected to return -51.60% in 2023.

PLUG Dividends

Plug Power Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Major holders

Plug Power Inc. insiders own 10.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.45%, with the float percentage being 67.30%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 901 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 55.58 million shares (or 9.54% of all shares), a total value of $1.17 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 51.0 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.07 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 17.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $363.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.33 million, or about 2.29% of the stock, which is worth about $280.14 million.