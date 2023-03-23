PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Rose 22.73% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -13.30%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD)’s traded shares were 2.2 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.76, reflecting an intraday loss of -30.43% or -$0.77. The 52-week high for the PXMD share is $10.48, that puts it down -495.45 from that peak though still a striking 22.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.36. The company’s market capitalization is $17.93M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.25 million shares over the past three months.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) trade information

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) registered a -30.43% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -30.43% in intraday trading to $1.76 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.81%, and it has moved by -16.98% in 30 days. The short interest in PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) is 0.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.72 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -10.00% in 2023.

PXMD Dividends

PaxMedica Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD)’s Major holders

PaxMedica Inc. insiders own 90.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.56%, with the float percentage being 5.78%. UBS Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 33404.0 shares (or 0.28% of all shares), a total value of $67810.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18025.0 shares, is of Jane Street Group, LLC’s that is approximately 0.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $43260.0.