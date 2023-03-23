Now Is The Time To Buy Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI)

During the last session, Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI)’s traded shares were 5.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.20% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the SI share is $162.65, that puts it down -12221.97 from that peak though still a striking 1.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.30. The company’s market capitalization is $43.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 23.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.77 million shares over the past three months.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) received a consensus recommendation of a Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.70. SI has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) trade information

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) registered a -10.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.20% in intraday trading to $1.32 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -42.86%, and it has moved by -91.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.06%. The short interest in Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) is 20.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.67, which implies an increase of 86.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, SI is trading at a discount of -1112.12% off the target high and -203.03% off the low.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Silvergate Capital Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) shares have gone down -98.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -91.87% against -1.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -98.70% this quarter and then drop -79.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -125.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $36.57 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $38.35 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $58.3 million and $78.23 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -37.30% and then drop by -51.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 50.60%. While earnings are projected to return 114.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 33.80% per annum.

SI Dividends

Silvergate Capital Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 17 and April 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI)’s Major holders

Silvergate Capital Corporation insiders own 19.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.94%, with the float percentage being 108.43%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 351 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 2.9 million shares (or 9.15% of all shares), a total value of $218.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.11 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $159.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-S&P Regional Banking ETF and Trust for Advised Port-Opportunity Trust. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-S&P Regional Banking ETF owns about 2.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.3 million, or about 4.11% of the stock, which is worth about $22.62 million.