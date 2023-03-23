Now Is A Good Time To Buy QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS)

During the recent session, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s traded shares were 1.24 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.53% or $0.42. The 52-week high for the QS share is $22.21, that puts it down -180.08 from that peak though still a striking 35.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.11. The company’s market capitalization is $3.26B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.70 million shares over the past three months.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) registered a 5.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.53% in intraday trading to $7.93 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.24%, and it has moved by -19.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.89%. The short interest in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is 53.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.07 day(s) to cover.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that QuantumScape Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. QuantumScape Corporation (QS) shares have gone down -19.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.26% against 15.40.

While earnings are projected to return -736.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 25.88% per annum.

QuantumScape Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 24 and April 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

QuantumScape Corporation insiders own 26.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.90%, with the float percentage being 53.94%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 436 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 21.59 million shares (or 5.99% of all shares), a total value of $172.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.79 million shares, is of Capricorn Investment Group LLC’s that is approximately 4.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $117.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $53.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.77 million, or about 1.62% of the stock, which is worth about $46.01 million.