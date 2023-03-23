Now Is A Good Time To Buy Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA)

During the last session, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s traded shares were 15.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.79% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the NKLA share is $11.87, that puts it down -686.09 from that peak though still a striking 0.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.50. The company’s market capitalization is $861.68M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.86 million shares over the past three months.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. NKLA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.43.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) registered a -6.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.79% in intraday trading to $1.51 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.93%, and it has moved by -36.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.94%. The short interest in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) is 99.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.13, which implies an increase of 70.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, NKLA is trading at a discount of -893.38% off the target high and -98.68% off the low.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nikola Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nikola Corporation (NKLA) shares have gone down -66.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9.01% against 6.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -87.00% this quarter and then drop -71.40% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $32.13 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $49.8 million by the end of Mar 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -2.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.59% per annum.

NKLA Dividends

Nikola Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

Nikola Corporation insiders own 29.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.37%, with the float percentage being 36.20%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 353 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 24.99 million shares (or 5.22% of all shares), a total value of $87.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.69 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $65.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nikola Corporation (NKLA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.66 million, or about 1.60% of the stock, which is worth about $16.54 million.