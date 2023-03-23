Now Is A Good Time To Buy National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI)

During the last session, National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s traded shares were 6.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.44% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the NCMI share is $2.71, that puts it down -1984.62 from that peak though still a striking 23.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.10. The company’s market capitalization is $14.00M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.45 million shares over the past three months.

National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) trade information

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) registered a 6.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.44% in intraday trading to $0.13 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -26.12%, and it has moved by -47.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.81%. The short interest in National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) is 3.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.42 day(s) to cover.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 140.00% this quarter and then jump 55.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 110.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $84.25 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $55.35 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $63.5 million and $35.9 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 32.70% and then jump by 54.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -25.60%. While earnings are projected to return 27.30% in 2023, the next five years will return -6.33% per annum.

NCMI Dividends

National CineMedia Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for National CineMedia Inc. is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 95.54 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s Major holders

National CineMedia Inc. insiders own 52.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.35%, with the float percentage being 74.48%. Standard General L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 79 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 12.93 million shares (or 15.77% of all shares), a total value of $8.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.79 million shares, is of Citigroup Inc.’s that is approximately 4.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.87 million, or about 1.06% of the stock, which is worth about $0.57 million.