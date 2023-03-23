Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the recent session, Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s traded shares were 0.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.05% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the NIU share is $11.08, that puts it down -173.58 from that peak though still a striking 36.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.57. The company’s market capitalization is $291.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 744.42K shares over the past three months.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) trade information

Niu Technologies (NIU) registered a 3.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.05% in intraday trading to $4.05 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.47%, and it has moved by -15.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.76%. The short interest in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) is 1.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.77, which implies an increase of 89.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.01 and $44.80 respectively. As a result, NIU is trading at a discount of -1006.17% off the target high and -665.68% off the low.

Niu Technologies (NIU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Niu Technologies has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Niu Technologies (NIU) shares have gone down -14.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 388.89% against 15.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $645.93 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.00%. While earnings are projected to return 32.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 2.98% per annum.

NIU Dividends

Niu Technologies is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 22 and May 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s Major holders

Niu Technologies insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.92%, with the float percentage being 27.92%. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 113 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 3.38 million shares (or 4.91% of all shares), a total value of $13.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.38 million shares, is of Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc.’s that is approximately 4.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $13.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Niu Technologies (NIU) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF owns about 2.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.62 million, or about 0.91% of the stock, which is worth about $2.51 million.