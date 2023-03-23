MANU’s 9.62% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the recent session, Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)’s traded shares were 1.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.67. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.03% or -$1.8. The 52-week high for the MANU share is $27.34, that puts it down -14.78 from that peak though still a striking 56.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.41. The company’s market capitalization is $4.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.67 million shares over the past three months.

Manchester United plc (MANU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. MANU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) trade information

Manchester United plc (MANU) registered a -7.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.03% in intraday trading to $23.82 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.62%, and it has moved by 5.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 72.48%. The short interest in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) is 2.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.79, which implies a decrease of -4.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.99 and $30.49 respectively. As a result, MANU is trading at a discount of -28.0% off the target high and 16.08% off the low.

Manchester United plc (MANU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Manchester United plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Manchester United plc (MANU) shares have gone up 76.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -28.57% against 6.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.20% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $169.08 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $175.72 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $216.85 million and $178.74 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -22.00% and then drop by -1.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -37.80%. While earnings are projected to return -700.10% in 2023, the next five years will return -0.05% per annum.

MANU Dividends

Manchester United plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 24 and May 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Manchester United plc is 0.18, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.70 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)’s Major holders

Manchester United plc insiders own 5.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.20%, with the float percentage being 78.31%. Ariel Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 102 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 11.42 million shares (or 20.95% of all shares), a total value of $151.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.02 million shares, is of Lindsell Train Limited’s that is approximately 20.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $257.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Manchester United plc (MANU) shares are Ariel Fund and MFS New Discovery Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Ariel Fund owns about 4.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $58.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.32 million, or about 4.26% of the stock, which is worth about $51.37 million.