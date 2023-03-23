Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the recent session, Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s traded shares were 2.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.36% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the LYFT share is $40.46, that puts it down -297.06 from that peak though still a striking 19.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.19. The company’s market capitalization is $3.59B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 22.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 19.96 million shares over the past three months.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. LYFT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 43 analysts who have looked at this stock. 32 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.14.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) registered a 2.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.36% in intraday trading to $10.19 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.20%, and it has moved by -5.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.35%. The short interest in Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) is 46.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.25, which implies an increase of 28.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, LYFT is trading at a discount of -194.41% off the target high and 21.49% off the low.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lyft Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lyft Inc. (LYFT) shares have gone down -36.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 111.33% against 14.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 61.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.09 billion as predicted by 25 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 25 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.18 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $875.58 million and $990.75 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 24.80% and then jump by 18.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.20%. While earnings are projected to return -40.80% in 2023.

LYFT Dividends

Lyft Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Lyft Inc. insiders own 9.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.05%, with the float percentage being 96.61%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 609 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 51.61 million shares (or 14.65% of all shares), a total value of $679.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.3 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $346.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lyft Inc. (LYFT) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 19.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $213.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.72 million, or about 2.47% of the stock, which is worth about $114.81 million.