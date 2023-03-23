Is Sweetgreen Inc.’s (NYSE: SG) -8.40% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG)’s traded shares were 2.66 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.64% or -$0.55. The 52-week high for the SG share is $38.45, that puts it down -478.2 from that peak though still a striking 1.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.58. The company’s market capitalization is $755.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.64 million shares over the past three months.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. SG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.35.

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) trade information

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) registered a -7.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.64% in intraday trading to $6.65 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.40%, and it has moved by -28.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.14%. The short interest in Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) is 9.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.57, which implies an increase of 42.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, SG is trading at a discount of -155.64% off the target high and -50.38% off the low.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sweetgreen Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) shares have gone down -63.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.52% against 15.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 69.30% this quarter and then jump 37.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $124.7 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $135.68 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $96.43 million and $102.59 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 29.30% and then jump by 32.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -41.10%. While earnings are projected to return -8.20% in 2023.

SG Dividends

Sweetgreen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG)’s Major holders

Sweetgreen Inc. insiders own 2.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.31%, with the float percentage being 103.15%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 189 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 14.5 million shares (or 14.90% of all shares), a total value of $268.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.02 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 13.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $240.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 10.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 10.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $195.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.09 million, or about 7.28% of the stock, which is worth about $60.72 million.