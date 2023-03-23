Is Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s traded shares were 17.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.01% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the NVOS share is $3.32, that puts it down -2666.67 from that peak though still a striking 16.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.10. The company’s market capitalization is $19.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 26.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 27.96 million shares over the past three months.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) registered a -11.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.01% in intraday trading to $0.12 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.17%, and it has moved by -4.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.90%. The short interest in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) is 3.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.11 day(s) to cover.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.60%. While earnings are projected to return 15.60% in 2023.

NVOS Dividends

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 11 and April 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s Major holders

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. insiders own 31.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.77%, with the float percentage being 1.12%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.26 million shares (or 1.08% of all shares), a total value of $0.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 78296.0 shares, is of Royal Bank of Canada’s that is approximately 0.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $82210.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 25590.0, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $5146.0.