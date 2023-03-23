Is Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s traded shares were 1.27 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.90% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the GRIL share is $1.52, that puts it down -36.94 from that peak though still a striking 72.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $33.03M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 425.31K shares over the past three months.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) trade information

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) registered a -11.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.90% in intraday trading to $1.11 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.93%, and it has moved by -11.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 146.72%. The short interest in Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) is 1.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 63.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, GRIL is trading at a discount of -170.27% off the target high and -170.27% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.20%. While earnings are projected to return 62.70% in 2023.

GRIL Dividends

Muscle Maker Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s Major holders

Muscle Maker Inc. insiders own 15.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.41%, with the float percentage being 23.07%. Altium Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.77 million shares (or 6.04% of all shares), a total value of $0.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.42 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 84646.0, or about 0.29% of the stock, which is worth about $52734.0.