Is Grab Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ: GRAB) 0.88% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the recent session, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s traded shares were 4.14 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.06% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the GRAB share is $4.03, that puts it down -40.42 from that peak though still a striking 23.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.19. The company’s market capitalization is $10.60B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 16.48 million shares over the past three months.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) registered a 3.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.06% in intraday trading to $2.87 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.88%, and it has moved by -18.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.60%. The short interest in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) is 94.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.84 day(s) to cover.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Grab Holdings Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) shares have gone up 0.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 59.09% against 17.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 94.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $376.55 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return 52.10% in 2023.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Grab Holdings Limited insiders own 27.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.21%, with the float percentage being 68.26%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 415 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 709.27 million shares (or 19.12% of all shares), a total value of $1.87 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 313.61 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 8.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $824.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 80.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $259.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 58.92 million, or about 1.59% of the stock, which is worth about $189.72 million.