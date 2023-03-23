Is Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the recent session, Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s traded shares were 1.47 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.04% or $0.53. The 52-week high for the EURN share is $21.00, that puts it down -16.02 from that peak though still a striking 45.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.78. The company’s market capitalization is $3.55B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.54 million shares over the past three months.

Euronav NV (EURN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. EURN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.67.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) trade information

Euronav NV (EURN) registered a 3.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.04% in intraday trading to $18.10 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.53%, and it has moved by 10.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 67.79%. The short interest in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) is 2.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.01, which implies an increase of 9.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.84 and $33.00 respectively. As a result, EURN is trading at a discount of -82.32% off the target high and 18.01% off the low.

Euronav NV (EURN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Euronav NV has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Euronav NV (EURN) shares have gone down -0.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 116.84% against -11.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 404.50% this quarter and then jump 2,150.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $303.41 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $267.6 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $114.37 million and $148.69 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 165.30% and then jump by 80.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 122.00% in 2023, the next five years will return -13.00% per annum.

EURN Dividends

Euronav NV is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s Major holders

Euronav NV insiders own 63.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.97%, with the float percentage being 78.44%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 189 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 9.66 million shares (or 4.39% of all shares), a total value of $148.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.45 million shares, is of Bank of America Corporation’s that is approximately 2.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $83.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Euronav NV (EURN) shares are DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio owns about 3.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $63.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.54 million, or about 1.16% of the stock, which is worth about $49.61 million.