Is Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: AZYO) On Track To Post A -884.85% Or More Growth?

During the recent session, Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO)’s traded shares were 4.82 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.92% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the AZYO share is $9.01, that puts it down -582.58 from that peak though still a striking 16.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.10. The company’s market capitalization is $20.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 106.58K shares over the past three months.

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AZYO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.63.

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) trade information

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO) registered a 10.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.92% in intraday trading to $1.32 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -68.79%, and it has moved by -70.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.03%. The short interest in Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) is 8560.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies an increase of 89.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, AZYO is trading at a discount of -884.85% off the target high and -884.85% off the low.

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aziyo Biologics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO) shares have gone down -79.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.67% against 7.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.20% this quarter and then jump 13.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.48 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.4 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.86 million and $11.49 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.90% and then jump by 16.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 4.00% in 2023.

AZYO Dividends

Aziyo Biologics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO)’s Major holders

Aziyo Biologics Inc. insiders own 1.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.79%, with the float percentage being 77.72%. Birchview Capital, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 1.52 million shares (or 16.02% of all shares), a total value of $6.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.14 million shares, is of Endurant Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 12.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $8.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 62866.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 24900.0, or about 0.26% of the stock, which is worth about $0.18 million.