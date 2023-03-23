iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) Shares Have Been Up About 30.57% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2023

During the last session, iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s traded shares were 5.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.43% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the IQ share is $7.99, that puts it down -15.46 from that peak though still a striking 76.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.65. The company’s market capitalization is $6.86B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 19.83 million shares over the past three months.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. IQ has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

The stock plummet -0.43% in intraday trading to $6.92 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -4.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 105.95%. The short interest in iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) is 33.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $58.72, which implies an increase of 88.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.25 and $86.25 respectively. As a result, IQ is trading at a discount of -1146.39% off the target high and -178.18% off the low.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that iQIYI Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. iQIYI Inc. (IQ) shares have gone up 114.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,450.00% against -11.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.11 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.12 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.03 billion and $1.01 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.70% and then jump by 10.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.90%. While earnings are projected to return 98.00% in 2023, the next five years will return -1.18% per annum.

IQ Dividends

iQIYI Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 24 and May 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders

iQIYI Inc. insiders own 0.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.67%, with the float percentage being 63.84%. Oasis Management Co Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 290 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 23.53 million shares (or 4.60% of all shares), a total value of $63.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.19 million shares, is of Bank of America Corporation’s that is approximately 4.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $60.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of iQIYI Inc. (IQ) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 11.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.38 million, or about 0.86% of the stock, which is worth about $8.85 million.