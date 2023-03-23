Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX)

During the recent session, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s traded shares were 0.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.03% or $0.97. The 52-week high for the ALDX share is $8.22, that puts it up 8.97 from that peak though still a striking 73.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.36. The company’s market capitalization is $497.79M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 429.64K shares over the past three months.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. ALDX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.31.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) trade information

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) registered a 12.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.03% in intraday trading to $9.03 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.44%, and it has moved by 30.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 80.96%. The short interest in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) is 1.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.50, which implies an increase of 55.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, ALDX is trading at a discount of -232.23% off the target high and -43.96% off the low.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) shares have gone up 55.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -27.36% against 7.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -14.80% this quarter and then drop -51.70% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.40%. While earnings are projected to return 0.70% in 2023.

ALDX Dividends

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s Major holders

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 2.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.92%, with the float percentage being 66.48%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 125 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 11.35 million shares (or 19.38% of all shares), a total value of $60.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.52 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $13.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.96 million, or about 1.64% of the stock, which is worth about $5.38 million.