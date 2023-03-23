Investing In Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s traded shares were 59.78 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -16.94% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the TRKA share is $1.42, that puts it down -735.29 from that peak though still a striking 47.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.09. The company’s market capitalization is $62.89M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 112.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 80.01 million shares over the past three months.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TRKA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) trade information

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) registered a -16.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -16.94% in intraday trading to $0.17 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.56%, and it has moved by -38.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.47%. The short interest in Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) is 6.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.50, which implies an increase of 88.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $1.50 respectively. As a result, TRKA is trading at a discount of -782.35% off the target high and -782.35% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -55.70%. While earnings are projected to return -95.00% in 2023.

TRKA Dividends

Troika Media Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s Major holders

Troika Media Group Inc. insiders own 40.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.28%, with the float percentage being 12.25%. HighTower Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 2.04 million shares (or 3.04% of all shares), a total value of $0.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.4 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 80805.0, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $27473.0.