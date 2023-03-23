InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) Received An -77.18% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)’s traded shares were 2.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 22.30% or $0.31. The 52-week high for the INM share is $35.50, that puts it down -1988.24 from that peak though still a striking 45.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.92. The company’s market capitalization is $5.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.12 million shares over the past three months.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. INM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) trade information

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) registered a 22.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.30% in intraday trading to $1.70 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 60.38%, and it has moved by 14.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.48%. The short interest in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) is 73350.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.00, which implies an increase of 91.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, INM is trading at a discount of -1076.47% off the target high and -1076.47% off the low.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 359.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $321k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $500k by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5k and $4k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6,320.00% and then jump by 12,400.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.80%. While earnings are projected to return 12.60% in 2023.

INM Dividends

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 11 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)’s Major holders

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 0.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.51%, with the float percentage being 20.60%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 90000.0 shares (or 9.61% of all shares), a total value of $0.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15284.0 shares, is of Sabby Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.1 million.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 556.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1473.0 market value.