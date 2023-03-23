Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s traded shares were 8.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.85% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the IDEX share is $1.15, that puts it down -858.33 from that peak though still a striking 16.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.10. The company’s market capitalization is $80.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.08 million shares over the past three months.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. IDEX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) registered a 3.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.85% in intraday trading to $0.12 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.98%, and it has moved by -22.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.59%. The short interest in Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) is 44.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 88.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, IDEX is trading at a discount of -733.33% off the target high and -733.33% off the low.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ideanomics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) shares have gone down -71.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -30.43% against 16.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $48.8 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $84.5 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $26.25 million and $25.39 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 85.90% and then jump by 232.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.90%. While earnings are projected to return -24.00% in 2023.

IDEX Dividends

Ideanomics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s Major holders

Ideanomics Inc. insiders own 11.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.58%, with the float percentage being 4.07%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 111 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 4.54 million shares (or 0.67% of all shares), a total value of $1.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.51 million shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 0.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF owns about 7.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.88 million, or about 0.13% of the stock, which is worth about $0.14 million.