How Will Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) Look After It Drops -25.37% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s traded shares were 1.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.72% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the KOS share is $8.55, that puts it down -25.37 from that peak though still a striking 31.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.64. The company’s market capitalization is $3.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.54 million shares over the past three months.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. KOS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) trade information

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) registered a 3.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.72% in intraday trading to $6.82 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.14%, and it has moved by -7.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.04%. The short interest in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) is 22.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.04, which implies an increase of 32.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.51 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, KOS is trading at a discount of -105.28% off the target high and -24.78% off the low.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kosmos Energy Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) shares have gone up 16.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.00% against -21.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -7.70% this quarter and then drop -30.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 63.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $530.8 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $563.49 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $572.61 million and $659.07 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -7.30% and then drop by -14.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.70%. While earnings are projected to return 355.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 23.80% per annum.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

Kosmos Energy Ltd. insiders own 2.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.06%, with the float percentage being 96.29%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 326 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 68.37 million shares (or 15.00% of all shares), a total value of $353.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32.91 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $170.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) shares are GMO Resources Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that GMO Resources Fund owns about 17.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $116.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.4 million, or about 3.38% of the stock, which is worth about $97.96 million.