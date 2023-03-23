Given A -180.95% Drop From High, Can Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) Quickly Recover?

During the recent session, Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN)’s traded shares were 1.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.88. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -17.64% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the AUMN share is $0.59, that puts it down -180.95 from that peak though still a striking 4.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $44.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 480.80K shares over the past three months.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AUMN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) trade information

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) registered a -17.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -17.64% in intraday trading to $0.21 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.92%, and it has moved by -6.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.18%. The short interest in Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) is 1.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.60, which implies an increase of 65.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.60 and $0.60 respectively. As a result, AUMN is trading at a discount of -185.71% off the target high and -185.71% off the low.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.86 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.00%. While earnings are projected to return 81.20% in 2023.

AUMN Dividends

Golden Minerals Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN)’s Major holders

Golden Minerals Company insiders own 1.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.22%, with the float percentage being 32.74%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 6.01 million shares (or 3.59% of all shares), a total value of $1.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.49 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.49 million, or about 2.08% of the stock, which is worth about $0.96 million.