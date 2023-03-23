For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)’s traded shares were 13.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.97% or -$1.67. The 52-week high for the WAL share is $89.26, that puts it down -179.72 from that peak though still a striking 76.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.46. The company’s market capitalization is $4.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 28.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.35 million shares over the past three months.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. WAL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.38.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) trade information

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) registered a -4.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.97% in intraday trading to $31.91 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.36%, and it has moved by -55.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.00%. The short interest in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) is 3.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $79.93, which implies an increase of 60.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $96.00 respectively. As a result, WAL is trading at a discount of -200.85% off the target high and -56.69% off the low.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Western Alliance Bancorporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) shares have gone down -56.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.75% against 3.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.20% this quarter and then jump 5.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $699.42 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $734.03 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $555.8 million and $620 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.80% and then jump by 18.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.50%. While earnings are projected to return 12.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

WAL Dividends

Western Alliance Bancorporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 19 and April 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Western Alliance Bancorporation is 1.44, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.51 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)’s Major holders

Western Alliance Bancorporation insiders own 2.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.25%, with the float percentage being 89.78%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 502 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 9.9 million shares (or 9.09% of all shares), a total value of $650.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.83 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 8.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $580.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 3.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $213.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.07 million, or about 2.82% of the stock, which is worth about $201.95 million.