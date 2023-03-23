For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s traded shares were 1.56 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.95% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the KC share is $7.15, that puts it down -36.71 from that peak though still a striking 66.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.77. The company’s market capitalization is $1.37B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.12 million shares over the past three months.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. KC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) registered a -0.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.95% in intraday trading to $5.23 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.23%, and it has moved by 21.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.27%. The short interest in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) is 6.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.07, which implies an increase of 83.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.14 and $46.97 respectively. As a result, KC is trading at a discount of -798.09% off the target high and -151.24% off the low.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) shares have gone up 160.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -18.89% against 18.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 26.50% this quarter and then jump 22.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $304.98 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $292.2 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $369.56 million and $369.56 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -17.50% and then drop by -20.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -12.90% in 2023.

KC Dividends

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 06 and June 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.66%, with the float percentage being 20.66%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 134 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 10.93 million shares (or 4.31% of all shares), a total value of $21.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.95 million shares, is of IDG-Accel China Capital GP II Associates Ltd’s that is approximately 1.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $9.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 4.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.99 million, or about 1.18% of the stock, which is worth about $9.01 million.