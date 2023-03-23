Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) On Wednesday â€“ Up 15.51% From The Lows, Whatâ€™s Next?

During the recent session, Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)’s traded shares were 1.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.02% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the FITB share is $47.11, that puts it down -80.02 from that peak though still a striking 15.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.11. The company’s market capitalization is $18.64B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 26.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.56 million shares over the past three months.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FITB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) trade information

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) registered a 1.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.02% in intraday trading to $26.17 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.11%, and it has moved by -27.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.81%. The short interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is 14.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40.07, which implies an increase of 34.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34.00 and $47.00 respectively. As a result, FITB is trading at a discount of -79.59% off the target high and -29.92% off the low.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fifth Third Bancorp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) shares have gone down -23.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.64% against 9.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 26.20% this quarter and then jump 26.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.25 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.31 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.88 billion and $2.02 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.30% and then jump by 14.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.30%. While earnings are projected to return -10.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 4.84% per annum.

FITB Dividends

Fifth Third Bancorp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Fifth Third Bancorp is 1.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.10 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)â€™s Major holders

Fifth Third Bancorp insiders own 0.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.18%, with the float percentage being 83.58%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,152 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 85.55 million shares (or 12.46% of all shares), a total value of $2.73 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 54.34 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.74 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 20.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $652.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.84 million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $506.26 million.