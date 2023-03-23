eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN): Is It Possible To Be Up 134.12% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN)’s traded shares were 1.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.44% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the EMAN share is $2.30, that puts it down -15.58 from that peak though still a striking 72.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $146.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 315.86K shares over the past three months.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. EMAN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) trade information

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) registered a -7.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.44% in intraday trading to $1.99 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 50.76%, and it has moved by 93.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 68.64%. The short interest in eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) is 2.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 16.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 33.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, EMAN is trading at a discount of -50.75% off the target high and -50.75% off the low.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that eMagin Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. eMagin Corporation (EMAN) shares have gone up 210.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -100.00% against -7.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.36 million as predicted by 0 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 0 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.16 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.5 million and $6.28 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.20% and then jump by 14.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 42.50%. While earnings are projected to return 79.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

EMAN Dividends

eMagin Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN)’s Major holders

eMagin Corporation insiders own 2.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.68%, with the float percentage being 13.01%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 38 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 2.9 million shares (or 3.71% of all shares), a total value of $1.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.12 million shares, is of AWM Investment Company, Inc.’s that is approximately 1.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of eMagin Corporation (EMAN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.9 million, or about 1.16% of the stock, which is worth about $0.53 million.