EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) Surged -5.56% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the recent session, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s traded shares were 0.41 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.97% or $0.74. The 52-week high for the EH share is $17.84, that puts it down -77.87 from that peak though still a striking 66.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.32. The company’s market capitalization is $557.31M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.55 million shares over the past three months.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. EH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) registered a 7.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.97% in intraday trading to $10.03 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.97%, and it has moved by -5.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.14%. The short interest in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) is 8.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.42, which implies an increase of 68.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.42 and $31.42 respectively. As a result, EH is trading at a discount of -213.26% off the target high and -213.26% off the low.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -300.00% this quarter and then drop -600.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -11.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.65 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.66 million by the end of Mar 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -247.50% in 2023.

EH Dividends

EHang Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 27 and March 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

EHang Holdings Limited insiders own 0.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.62%, with the float percentage being 22.82%. Axim Planning & Wealth is the largest shareholder of the company, while 63 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 2.53 million shares (or 6.79% of all shares), a total value of $21.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.29 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 0.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.45 million, or about 1.20% of the stock, which is worth about $1.68 million.