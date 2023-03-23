Does Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Still Look Attractive After A -19.00% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s traded shares were 4.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -19.80% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the JAGX share is $61.12, that puts it down -7445.68 from that peak though still a striking 9.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.73. The company’s market capitalization is $1.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 962.82K shares over the past three months.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. JAGX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$9.75.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) registered a -19.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -19.80% in intraday trading to $0.81 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.00%, and it has moved by -70.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.02%. The short interest in Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) is 0.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $150.00, which implies an increase of 99.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $150.00 and $150.00 respectively. As a result, JAGX is trading at a discount of -18418.52% off the target high and -18418.52% off the low.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Jaguar Health Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) shares have gone down -94.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.93% against 8.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 144.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.9 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.08 million and $2.62 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.80% and then jump by 48.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 60.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 40.00% per annum.

JAGX Dividends

Jaguar Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

Jaguar Health Inc. insiders own 19.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.91%, with the float percentage being 4.86%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 8694.0 shares (or 0.01% of all shares), a total value of $0.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11431.0 shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.13 million.

Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 14370.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.17 million market value.