Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC): Is It Possible To Be Up 105.63% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s traded shares were 4.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.28% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the DHC share is $3.28, that puts it down -146.62 from that peak though still a striking 54.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.61. The company’s market capitalization is $310.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.45 million shares over the past three months.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. DHC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) trade information

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) registered a -8.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.28% in intraday trading to $1.33 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.07%, and it has moved by 67.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.98%. The short interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) is 5.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.30, which implies an increase of 42.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.90 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, DHC is trading at a discount of -275.94% off the target high and 32.33% off the low.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Diversified Healthcare Trust has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) shares have gone up 5.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 262.50% against -3.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 35.00% this quarter and then drop -122.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $330.14 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $334.79 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $336.73 million and $310.73 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.00% and then jump by 7.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.10%. While earnings are projected to return -109.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 3.20% per annum.

DHC Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Diversified Healthcare Trust is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.01 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s Major holders

Diversified Healthcare Trust insiders own 1.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.60%, with the float percentage being 82.73%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 266 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 40.34 million shares (or 16.83% of all shares), a total value of $39.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.91 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 12.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $30.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 10.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.42 million, or about 2.68% of the stock, which is worth about $6.36 million.